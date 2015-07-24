July 24 Puerto Rico is working on ways to
increase liquidity at its government development bank to make a
debt service payment due Aug. 1, the governor's Chief of Staff
Victor Suarez said on Friday, but he reiterated that the
commonwealth does not have the current cash to make a payment
due from its Public Finance Corporation (PFC).
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla dropped a
bombshell on creditors in June by saying the island needed to
restructure debts to solve its fiscal problems, while an adviser
to the island said the U.S. territory would soon run out of
cash.
(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Megan
Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)