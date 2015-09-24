Sept 24 Puerto Rico's financing arm, the
Government Development Bank (GDB), will be the second entity
from the commonwealth to engage in debt restructuring
negotiations, following utility PREPA, the head of the GDB said
on Thursday.
"We are exchanging information and talking about different
topics," said GDB head Melba Acosta when asked whether formal
negotiations were about to start with GDB bondholders.
Bondholders are yet to sign non-disclosure agreements which
are required before negotiations over a restructuring are to
begin, several sources familiar with the situation said. Debt
restructuring could take the form of a debt exchange with new
capital added, two of those sources said.
Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked
investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72
billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. Puerto Rico
in August skipped most of the payment on a bond.
Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed
restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years
as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial
crisis.
Acosta had said earlier that she expected debt restructuring
talks to begin in mid-October. Those talks are separate from
restructuring utility PREPA, which has taken about a year of
negotiations. Puerto Rico came to an agreement with bondholders
over PREPA, which has $9 billion of debt, earlier in September.
The GDB is in an urgent situation as it faces a $355 million
payment coming due on Dec. 1, according to data from Moody's.
Its liquidity is around $1 billion, the commonwealth's Chief
of Staff Victor Suarez said in August, while the commonwealth
would need $400 million to $500 million of new money to operate
beyond November.
Acosta made the comments on the way into a meeting with
majority lawmakers, where she was due to present them with draft
legislation to create a financial control board. A working group
which includes government officials earlier in September
proposed imposing a control board on the island as one of the
solutions to its problems.
When asked whether creditors would request to name members
on the board, Acosta said: "It is possible they ask for it ... I
wouldn't be surprised if they ask for it as part of the
negotiation."
