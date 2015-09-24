Sept 24 Puerto Rico's financing arm, the Government Development Bank (GDB), will be the second entity from the commonwealth to engage in debt restructuring negotiations, following utility PREPA, the head of the GDB said on Thursday.

"We are exchanging information and talking about different topics," said GDB head Melba Acosta when asked whether formal negotiations were about to start with GDB bondholders.

Bondholders are yet to sign non-disclosure agreements which are required before negotiations over a restructuring are to begin, several sources familiar with the situation said. Debt restructuring could take the form of a debt exchange with new capital added, two of those sources said.

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72 billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. Puerto Rico in August skipped most of the payment on a bond.

Puerto Rico officials earlier in September proposed restructuring $18 billion of debt due in the coming five years as part of a broad plan to pull the island out of financial crisis.

Acosta had said earlier that she expected debt restructuring talks to begin in mid-October. Those talks are separate from restructuring utility PREPA, which has taken about a year of negotiations. Puerto Rico came to an agreement with bondholders over PREPA, which has $9 billion of debt, earlier in September.

The GDB is in an urgent situation as it faces a $355 million payment coming due on Dec. 1, according to data from Moody's.

Its liquidity is around $1 billion, the commonwealth's Chief of Staff Victor Suarez said in August, while the commonwealth would need $400 million to $500 million of new money to operate beyond November.

Acosta made the comments on the way into a meeting with majority lawmakers, where she was due to present them with draft legislation to create a financial control board. A working group which includes government officials earlier in September proposed imposing a control board on the island as one of the solutions to its problems.

When asked whether creditors would request to name members on the board, Acosta said: "It is possible they ask for it ... I wouldn't be surprised if they ask for it as part of the negotiation."

(Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; additional reporting and writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Tom Brown)