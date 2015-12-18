Dec 18 Puerto Rico is expected to default on a payment due Jan. 1 on its Infrastructure Finance Authority (PRIFA) bonds, a local newspaper said on Friday, quoting the head of the embattled U.S. territory's government bank.

"Yes, you could say categorically [that the PRIFA Jan. 1 payment will not be met]," said Melba Acosta, president of the Government Development Bank, according to the Caribbean Business newspaper.

It said Acosta's comment came in response to reporters' questions a day earlier about a $35.9 million payment.

"It is highly likely this payment won't be made," Acosta said.

Puerto Rico has debt payments of around $1 billion due on Jan. 1, including PRIFA.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said earlier this week that Puerto Rico has "no money" and would default on payments due either in January or May.

Puerto Rico defaulted in August but made a crucial $355 million debt payment on Dec. 1. At the time, it warned that its deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies such as the highways agency HTA, PRIFA and its convention center district authority via "clawbacks."

The HTA and convention center have said in filings that they expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from funds in deposit, although PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.

Asked about a $331.6 million general obligation debt payment due Jan. 1, Caribbean Business reported that Acosta said: "It is a large payment. There is money we have been clawing back that would be used [for the payment]."

