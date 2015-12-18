(Adds quotes about Superbond)
Dec 18 Puerto Rico is expected to default on a
payment due Jan. 1 on its Infrastructure Finance Authority
(PRIFA) bonds, a local newspaper said on Friday, quoting the
head of the embattled U.S. territory's government bank.
"Yes, you could say categorically [that the PRIFA Jan. 1
payment will not be met]," said Melba Acosta, president of the
Government Development Bank (GDB), according to the Caribbean
Business newspaper.
It said Acosta's comment came in response to reporters'
questions a day earlier about a $35.9 million payment.
"It is highly likely this payment won't be made," Acosta
said.
Puerto Rico has debt payments of around $1 billion due on
Jan. 1, including PRIFA.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said earlier this week
that Puerto Rico has "no money" and would default on payments
due either in January or May.
Puerto Rico defaulted in August but made a crucial $355
million debt payment on Dec. 1. At the time, it warned that its
deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the
governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from
public agencies such as the highways agency HTA, PRIFA and its
convention center district authority via "clawbacks."
The HTA and convention center have said in filings that they
expect interest due Jan. 1 will be paid in full from funds in
deposit, although PRIFA has only said that funds on deposit
would be applied to the Jan. 1 payment.
Asked about a $331.6 million general obligation debt payment
due Jan. 1, Caribbean Business reported that Acosta said: "It is
a large payment. There is money we have been clawing back that
would be used [for the payment]."
Acosta also said that Garcia Padilla's team is ready to
communicate with creditors by the end of the year to talk about
a debt restructuring, according to a separate article by
Caribbean Business.
Puerto Rico is in the process of trying to negotiate a debt
restructuring with investors which could involve a so-called
superbond that provides just one credit for various existing
bonds.
The island's GDB met creditors in November to present
details on the single bond exchange.
"We need to talk to schedule the next meeting with
creditors," Acosta said, according to Caribbean Business, which
reported she said it could happen as soon as this month.
