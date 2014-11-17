(Adds quote from PREPA chief restructuring officer)
NEW YORK Nov 17 The Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA), a troubled public utility, should take action
on up to $1.8 billion it is owed, mainly by customers, including
cutting off services to public corporations not paying their
bills, according to a new report released on Monday.
The report, prepared by FTI Consulting, comes as part of an
agreement with creditors that hold over $9 billion of the
utility's debt and underscores the lax billing and collections
practices that have helped bring the utility to the edge of
bankruptcy.
It is unclear how much of its outstanding debts PREPA could
ultimately collect. Puerto Rico's cash strapped government
entities owe $758 million with some public corporation failing
to make even current payments on their electricity bills and
simply refusing to accept payment plans.
"A few of these public corporations have been offered
payment plans to make partial payments on their current bills,
but have refused to make even those payments," said the report
by the Annapolis, Maryland-based business consultancy. "It is
critical that PREPA, at a minimum, receives current payments for
public corporation usage while it works out solutions on the
past due amounts."
General clients owe $932 million with around 40 percent owed
by residential customers. The report said PREPA should outsource
collections of inactive accounts and overhaul its customer
collection practices.
The report highlighted $400 million in "aged inactive
accounts with no collection activity or strategy". It estimated
that the recovery from that amount could be only $18 million to
$31 million if PREPA engages a collections agency.
"Some of these recommendations are probably easier said then
done and certainly I find it hard to believe that this would be
the first time the PREPA board or even the commonwealth has
heard of these issues and these potential solutions," said
Dennis Pidherny, a PREPA analyst at Fitch Ratings.
PREPA also makes payments to municipalities in lieu of
paying taxes which is offset by local power consumption in a way
that incentivizes municipalities to maximize power consumption.
The report recommends PREPA audits municipalities in order to
reduce the payments. Municipalities owe PREPA $420 million.
"Clearly we need to collect our cash faster, we need to bill
more efficiently and we need to negotiate with public
corporations to get paid in a timely manner," said Lisa Donahue,
PREPA's chief restructuring officer, after the release of the
report.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy Additional reporting by Megan Davies
and Lisa Lambert Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)