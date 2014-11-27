(Corrects third paragraph from bottom to state that planned oil
tax increase was by $6.25, not from $6.25)
By Edward Krudy
Nov 26 Puerto Rico's public transit system will
shut down on Monday if lawmakers do not increase a tax on oil,
the U.S. commonwealth's Government Development Bank said,
accusing politicians of taking an "irresponsible" gamble on the
island's economy.
The possible shutdown of Puerto Rico's buses and commuter
train services, affecting 75,000 commuters, would be a major
escalation of the island's debt crisis and would threaten its
fragile economy.
It would come as a further blow to residents already facing
budget cuts and paying among the highest electricity costs in
the United States.
The move is scheduled to come when citizens return from
their Thanksgiving break and ramps up the pressure on
politicians to resolve their wrangling over the tax hike, which
was to back a loan for its highways authority.
"It is irresponsible to continue playing with (Puerto
Rico's) economic and fiscal stability," the GDB said in a
statement. "The immediate consequences of these actions are
already evident: public employees out of work and citizens on
foot in the height of the holiday season."
Puerto Rico is struggling with a debt load of more than $70
billion and an economy that has been in or near recession for
eight years. The latest data showed economic activity continued
to slide last month and is the lowest in 20 years.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has been unable to
convince enough members of his party to back a 68 percent
increase to a tax on crude oil, which was expected to be passed
last week. He convened a special session of the legislature on
Monday, but lawmakers called a recess until Dec. 1.
The governor, whose popularity is sinking in the polls ahead
of elections in 2016, appears to be just one vote short despite
attempts this week to rally lawmakers. Some of them want to wait
to pass the measure with a package of tax reforms expected in
early 2015 to lessen the political hit from unpopular tax
measures.
Padilla has been losing support after delivering an
austerity budget that cut spending by $1.4 billion.
With opposition lawmakers voting against the unpopular tax
measure, the bill needs support from 26 of the 28 members of the
Popular Democratic Party members in the House. At least three
members remain opposed, with a fourth vowing to abstain,
according to local news reports.
TRANSIT THREATENED
While the transit links only serve a small proportion of
Puerto Rico's 3.6 million population, the closure would be a
indictment of the government's ability to run basic services.
The shutdown would immediately affect rail and bus services,
but boats could be threatened in the future.
"The Metropolitan Bus Authority will stop Dec. 1 because
there is no money to pay salaries on Dec. 15. That's the same
situation with the Tren Urbano. The Maritime Transportation
Authority has a few more months. We don't have money for
payroll," Padilla said at a press conference on Monday. Tren
Urbano is a commuter train service.
The island's Highways and Transportation Authority does not
have sufficient income or liquidity to meet its payroll
obligations for December, the bank said in a statement, adding
that meant public transport services will close on Monday.
Puerto Rico has delayed a bond sale of up to $2.9 billion
until early 2015 which it had been aiming to complete this year
using the proceeds of the oil tax increase. The government
planned to increase its tax on crude oil by $6.25 per barrel, to
$15.50, to raise $178 million a year to back the bonds.
Without proceeds from the bond sale, the island could also
lack the liquidity to meet government emergencies in 2015, the
GDB said. It has contingency plans to postpone loans for public
works and stop disbursement of municipal and government loans,
it said.
Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said the island
faces financial trouble next year if it is unable to complete
the transaction.
