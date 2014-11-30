SAN JUAN Nov 30 Puerto Rico's capital braced
for a public transportation shutdown Monday, as lawmakers and
administration officials held last-ditch talks to approve a
crude oil tax hike that could keep San Juan's metropolitan area
buses and commuter train running.
In what would be a major escalation of Puerto Rico's debt
crisis, the local government is planning to shut down its bus
and city train service after lawmakers were unable to agree to
raise its oil tax by 68 percent to back a $2.9 billion bond
sale.
"I depend on the bus for everything," said Mercedes Ortiz,
84, waiting at a bus stop in downtown San Juan to travel to a
pharmacy to buy prescription medicine. "I'm against raising the
oil tax because it will be a big blow to a lot of people, but I
hope the governor does not stop the buses. I don't think its
necessary."
The shutdown would impact an estimated 75,000 people who use
the government's Metropolitan Bus Authority, the privately run
MetroBus, the Tren Urbano commuter train service as well as a
bus rapid transport (BRT) that brings commuters from west of San
Juan, Transportation Secretary Miguel Torres Diaz said in
written comments provided to Reuters Sunday.
It would impact 2,800 workers who work for the Highway &
Transportation Authority as well as private companies contracted
to service the private bus line, commuter train and BRT system.
It would impact road repairs across the island and halt
improvement work about to begin on major highways in San Juan
and on the islands west and east coast, he added.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Jose Nadal Power told
Reuters that negotiations between the House leadership and
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's office were continuing
Sunday.
"The governor's office is working with leaders to come up
with a solution tomorrow. Aside from the main topic, the oil
tax, we must come up with a solution even it if is temporary,"
Nadal Power said. "We are facing an emergency situation in terms
of public transportation and a solution must be found."
Mayors of San Juan, Bayamon, Carolina and Catano were
establishing contingency plans for municipal buses and trolleys
to provide service for some major routes. Private public cars
will also be allowed to pick up passengers on established bus
routes. Union and management employees planned a protest outside
the capital on Monday morning.
