(Corrects to show that Garcia Padilla will give televised
address, not press conference)
SAN JUAN Nov 30 Puerto Rico could face a public
transportation shutdown starting Monday, as talks go to the wire
on approving a controversial crude oil tax hike proposed to
shore up the island's finances.
In what would be a major escalation of Puerto Rico's debt
crisis, the local government is planning to shut down its bus
and city train service after Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
was unable to convince enough members of his party to agree to
raise the tax by 68 percent. The increase was to be used to back
a $2.9 billion bond sale.
Garcia Padilla was scheduled to give a televised address
later Sunday evening.
"I depend on the bus for everything," said Mercedes Ortiz,
84, waiting at a bus stop in downtown San Juan to travel to a
pharmacy to buy prescription medicine. "I'm against raising the
oil tax because it will be a big blow to a lot of people, but I
hope the governor does not stop the buses."
The shutdown would impact an estimated 75,000 people who use
the government's Metropolitan Bus Authority, the privately run
MetroBus, the Tren Urbano commuter train service as well as a
bus rapid transport (BRT) that brings commuters from west of San
Juan, Transportation Secretary Miguel Torres Diaz said in
written comments provided to Reuters Sunday.
It would impact 2,800 workers who work for the Highway &
Transportation Authority as well as private companies contracted
to service the private bus line, commuter train and BRT system.
It would impact road repairs across the island and halt
improvement work about to begin on major highways in San Juan
and on the islands west and east coast, he added.
It could also jeopardize future funding, the U.S. Department
of Transport warned last week.
Highways and Transportation Authority Executive Director
Javier Ramos Hernandez said Sunday that the HTA would "activate
the forces within our reach to safegard the installations of the
public corporation, its regional offices and other
dependencies." The HTA has activated a coordination plan with
the Police Department to protect HTA property.
TALKS CONTINUING
After the legislature failed to approve the tax measure
during its regular session, the governor convened a special
session last week, but lawmakers called a recess until Monday.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Jose Nadal Power told
Reuters that negotiations between the House leadership and
Garcia Padilla's office were continuing Sunday.
"The governor's office is working with leaders to come up
with a solution tomorrow. Aside from the main topic, the oil
tax, we must come up with a solution even it if is temporary,"
Nadal Power said. "We are facing an emergency situation in terms
of public transportation and a solution must be found."
House Speaker Jaime Perello and administration officials
have been discussing different versions of amended legislation
through Sunday. House lawmakers want more certainty regarding a
planned tax reform expected to be introduced early next year.
Senators are also pushing for guarantees that the HTA will make
the operational changes required to become self-sufficient.
"We are all hoping for a consensual solution, but if the
House is not able to come up with sufficient support for this
measure, we must look for a Plan B," Power said. "If the
shutdown happens tomorrow, we will have to find a solution
tomorrow to stop it from extending."
While the transit links are centered in the San Juan
metropolitan area and only serve a small proportion of Puerto
Rico's 3.6 million population, the closure would be the first
shutdown of a major public service as a direct result of the
government's fiscal crisis.
The crude oil tax hike was to back a bond sale of up to $2.9
billion, which would repay a $2.2 billion loan to the island's
government development bank (GDB) from the HTA, as well as
support mass transit operations. That issue has been pushed back
from November into early 2015.
CONTINGENCY PLANNING
As lawmakers and administration officials were negotiating
over the tax, contingency plans were being arranged to get the
island's population to work or school in the morning.
Mayors of San Juan, Bayamon, Carolina and Catano were
establishing plans for municipal buses and trolleys to provide
service for some major routes. Private public cars will also be
allowed to pick up passengers on established bus routes.
Union and management employees planned a protest outside the
capital on Monday morning.
"This is a service that has been provided for years, and
many students, maids, working people and the poor depend on it,"
said Jose Velez, a 69-year-old security guard. "It's going to
affect them very badly.
(Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico; Editing by Megan Davies,
Bernard Orr)