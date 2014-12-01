SAN JUAN Dec 1 Mass transit users in San Juan expressed relief Monday morning that the transport was working, a day after an eleventh-hour deal was announced by the governor to halt an expected shutdown, but said a planned crude oil tax hike would hurt.

The local government had been planning to shut its bus and city train service after the island's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla was unable to convince enough members of his party to agree to raise the tax on crude oil by 68 percent.

However, he announced Sunday evening that he had the votes necessary and transit would be unaffected. It was unclear when an actual vote would be taken on the oil tax.

"Of course the shutdown would have affected me," said Miriam Medina, 61, who uses the train to get to work in the Hato Rey financial district. However, she said the solution - an increase in the oil tax - would hit her just as hard.

"They keep increasing taxes on the working class," she said, citing increased water and electric rates and previous tax increases. "The people can't take anymore with all of these increases."

Garcia Padilla said on Sunday that the oil tax increase would cost a typical Puerto Rican family $1.17 a week, while a planned tax reform expected to be introduced early next year would deliver "savings that will compensate taxpayers by much more with reduced income taxes".

The oil tax hike is to back a bond sale of up to $2.9 billion, which would repay a $2.2 billion loan to the island's government development bank from the Highway & Transportation Authority, as well as support mass transit operations. That issue has been pushed back from November into early 2015.

"I feel a bit more relaxed this morning because I had no alternate transportation plans," said Lourdes Reyes, a 38-year-old maintenance worker, who rides the Tren Urbano line daily and said she would have had to miss work if the service shut.

Still, passengers were concerned about fare hikes - Tren Urbano fares were recently doubled to $1.50 and the frequency of service cut back.

"I'm relieved that the service is running but they have cut back the frequency of service, which makes my commute longer," said Felix Toro, 19, who uses the train to go to the Sagrado Corazon University campus. (Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico; Editing by Megan Davies)