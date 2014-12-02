(Adds details of planned tax)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Dec 2 Puerto Rico's House of Representatives passed a bill to increase a tax on crude oil by nearly 68 percent on Tuesday, a move needed to facilitate a crucial bond sale of up to $2.9 billion.

After more than a week of political wrangling, the House passed the bill with 26 votes in favor, 18 against and one abstention, according to the House of Representatives' official report. Six representatives did not vote.

The bill, which hikes the tax on crude oil from $9.25 to $15.50 per barrel, will now be considered by the U.S. commonwealth's Senate, marking an end to its tortuous passage through the Legislative Assembly's lower house.

Puerto Rico, struggling with over $70 billion in debt, needs the bond sale to shore up its shaky finances. The proceeds would be used mainly to pay back a $2.2 billion loan the Government Development Bank (GDB) made to the Highways and Transportation Authority. The GDB is the government's financing arm.

Facing a rebellion by some of his own party's lawmakers over the unpopular measure, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla threatened to shut down the island's transport system from Monday but backed away in a televised speech on Sunday night in which he said a compromise had been reached.

Still, the bill passed with the bare minimum of votes needed from the governor's Popular Democratic Party, with those opposing the bill trying to tack on amendments they said would soften the blow of the tax.

One of the most prominent holdouts, Luis Raul Torres Cruz, said that to support the bill, it would need to be clearly linked to tax reform expected to be approved early next year and provide income tax relief to individuals and businesses. He also wanted a 60-day review period to find less onerous alternative revenue sources.

The tax is expected to raise $178 million a year in additional revenue that Puerto Rico wants to use to back its $2.9 billion bond sale. Officials had to scrap plans to sell the bonds in November due to the political impasse and the sale is now expected to happen in early 2015. (Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico, editing by G Crosse)