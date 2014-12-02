(Adds details of planned tax)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico Dec 2 Puerto Rico's House
of Representatives passed a bill to increase a tax on crude oil
by nearly 68 percent on Tuesday, a move needed to facilitate a
crucial bond sale of up to $2.9 billion.
After more than a week of political wrangling, the House
passed the bill with 26 votes in favor, 18 against and one
abstention, according to the House of Representatives' official
report. Six representatives did not vote.
The bill, which hikes the tax on crude oil from $9.25 to
$15.50 per barrel, will now be considered by the U.S.
commonwealth's Senate, marking an end to its tortuous passage
through the Legislative Assembly's lower house.
Puerto Rico, struggling with over $70 billion in debt, needs
the bond sale to shore up its shaky finances. The proceeds would
be used mainly to pay back a $2.2 billion loan the Government
Development Bank (GDB) made to the Highways and Transportation
Authority. The GDB is the government's financing arm.
Facing a rebellion by some of his own party's lawmakers over
the unpopular measure, Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla
threatened to shut down the island's transport system from
Monday but backed away in a televised speech on Sunday night in
which he said a compromise had been reached.
Still, the bill passed with the bare minimum of votes needed
from the governor's Popular Democratic Party, with those
opposing the bill trying to tack on amendments they said would
soften the blow of the tax.
One of the most prominent holdouts, Luis Raul Torres Cruz,
said that to support the bill, it would need to be clearly
linked to tax reform expected to be approved early next year and
provide income tax relief to individuals and businesses. He also
wanted a 60-day review period to find less onerous alternative
revenue sources.
The tax is expected to raise $178 million a year in
additional revenue that Puerto Rico wants to use to back its
$2.9 billion bond sale. Officials had to scrap plans to sell the
bonds in November due to the political impasse and the sale is
now expected to happen in early 2015.
(Reporting by Reuters in Puerto Rico, editing by G Crosse)