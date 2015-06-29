BRIEF-Fitch says China's policy targets to add to imbalances in short term
* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016
NEW YORK, June 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation bonds tumbled on Monday after the U.S. territory's governor said the island was unable to pay its debts and a report by former IMF staffers proposed a mix debt restructuring and austerity measures.
Benchmark general obligation bonds that carry an 8 percent coupon and mature in 2035 fell 8 percent to a record average low of 70.778 cents on the dollar in early trading from 77.111 cents on the dollar on Friday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* GDP growth target for 2017 was set at "about 6.5%", compared with 6.5%-7.0% growth target for 2016
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)