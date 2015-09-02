NEW YORK, Sept 2 Puerto Rico's indebted public utility PREPA has reached a deal with a key bondholder group which would see them swap their bonds for new notes, receiving 85 percent of their existing bond claims, according to a statement from the utility.

The Ad Hoc bondholder group, which holds around 35 percent of PREPA's outstanding bonds, agreed to the deal. PREPA said it will continue negotiating with its bond insurers and lenders.

Bondholders will have the option to receive securitization bonds that will pay cash interest at a rate of 4.0 percent to 4.75 percent, depending on the rating obtained, or convertible capital appreciation securitization bonds that will accrete interest at a rate of 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent for the first five years.

