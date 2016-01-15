WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to Puerto Rico next week to discuss the U.S. island territory's financial crisis with local officials and businesses, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday.

Lew, who will visit San Juan Jan. 20, will meet with Puerto Rico Governor García Padilla, among others, to "discuss the urgent situation in Puerto Rico," the department said in the statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)