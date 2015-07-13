By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK, July 13
NEW YORK, July 13 Journalists in Puerto Rico, a
U.S. territory negotiating with bondholders to restructure up to
$72 billion of debt, are suing the government to release the
names of hedge funds that hold bonds issued by the Caribbean
island.
"The information is of great public interest, as investment
firms seeking to collect debt are trying to influence financial
decisions and public policy to ensure their profits," Puerto
Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism said in a statement
posted on its website on Monday.
The Association of Journalists of Puerto Rico joined the
lawsuit together with the CIJ, the statement said.
A spokesman for the Ad Hoc Group, a group of 35 hedge funds
that hold $4.5 billion of Puerto Rico's debt, declined to
comment on the lawsuit.
The Ad Hoc Group has declined to name the majority of its
members. The steering committee also includes Brigade Capital
Management, Monarch, Stone Lion, Davidson Kempner, and
Centerbridge.
The group says it has assets under management of $500
billion.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)