P - Mutual funds suing Puerto Rico over a new restructuring
law filed an amended complaint on Monday that details ways the
island's electric power authority PREPA could meet its
obligations without defaulting on its debt.
The funds managed by Franklin Templeton Investments and
Oppenheimer Funds sued the U.S. commonwealth in June after it
passed the new law, known as the Recovery Act. The law gives
some of the island's public corporations a legal framework for
bankruptcy-like procedure.
The Franklin Templeton-led plaintiffs said in June the law
violated the U.S. Constitution by effectively allowing Puerto
Rico to impair certain contracts. They also alleged that the
power to make bankruptcy law rests solely with the U.S. federal
government.
The funds hold about $1.7 billion of Puerto Rico debt.
The amended complaint argues that PREPA has other "less drastic"
alternatives open to it, including raising electricity rates,
collecting over $640 million owed to it by the commonwealth,
cutting contributions to municipalities, and cutting staff.
"Each of these alternatives represents a less drastic
solution for the problem the Recovery Act purports to correct.
And in each case, the defendants could implement that solution
without impairing the contractual rights of the plaintiffs and
all holders of PREPA bonds," the complaint said.
Puerto Rico has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit as
premature.
