By Nick Brown and Megan Davies
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK Dec 9 Puerto Rico's financial
fate was entwined with Washington politics on Wednesday with
legislators from both parties pushing competing plans to address
its fiscal crisis.
An island of 3.5 million grappling with a 45 percent poverty
rate and $72 billion in debt, Puerto Rico narrowly avoided
default last week, but faces $332 million of constitutionally
guaranteed debt due on Jan. 1.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who was in Washington,
D.C., meeting with lawmakers on Wednesday, has said the
commonwealth is nearing a humanitarian crisis, and that to keep
providing essential services and pay certain debt, Puerto Rico
must default on other bonds.
On Wednesday, Senator Charles Schumer tried to bring to a
vote a bill to extend to Puerto Rico a law that allows U.S.
states to put struggling municipal entities into bankruptcy. "It
won't cost the taxpayer one plugged nickel," the New York
Democrat said on the Senate floor.
But Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, who chairs the Senate
committee with oversight of Puerto Rico legislation, blocked the
vote, later introducing his own bill.
Hatch's bill, co-sponsored by fellow Republicans Chuck
Grassley and Lisa Murkowski, would cut Puerto Rican workers'
share of the payroll tax by 50 percent, and create a federal
financial oversight authority that could spend as much as $3
billion to help Puerto Rico regain fiscal stability. The bill
does not include bankruptcy provisions.
"The commonwealth's problems will not be solved overnight,"
Hatch said in a statement, adding that he hopes Puerto Rico will
"work with Congress to provide more transparency."
In the House of Representatives, Wisconsin Republican Sean
Duffy unveiled a bill to let Puerto Rico restructure debts, but
only in conjunction with enhanced financial oversight.
U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss, meanwhile,
made a speech in Washington, D.C., saying Puerto Rico is in
crisis and needs access to a restructuring law.
The events pointed to increasing prospects for thus-far
elusive federal intervention, yet little agreement on what it
should look like.
Republicans have pushed federal oversight as a condition to
any legislative action, while Treasury has supported the
broadest measure of all, giving Puerto Rico itself - not just
its municipal entities - the right to file bankruptcy.
At a news conference on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.,
Governor Garcia Padilla said he would support federal oversight
"if it respects Puerto Rico's autonomy," adding that Puerto
Rican officials would "need to be part of ... drafting that
bill."
Puerto Rico's representative in Congress, Pedro Pierluisi,
generally supported all three proposals in a statement on
Wednesday, but voiced concern over the Hatch bill's lack of a
bankruptcy mechanism.
Garcia Padilla was meeting with Congressmen on Wednesday, as
well as with leaders from the U.S. Treasury. His efforts to
right Puerto Rico's ship have faced obstacles at every turn.
Creditors have resisted repayment cuts, while laws prevent
Puerto Rico from enforcing cuts through bankruptcy. Help from
Washington has seemed unlikely in a gridlocked congress.
The island also faces $120 million in legally-mandated
December bonus payments for public workers.
