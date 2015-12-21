NEW YORK Dec 21 Democratic senators introduced
emergency legislation for Puerto Rico to establish a short-term
stay on creditor litigation to allow the debt-ridden island to
restructure its debts, according to a press release from Senator
Richard Blumenthal's office on Monday.
Puerto Rico, wrestling with $72 billion of debt and a
faltering economy, defaulted on part of its debt in August and
may default on part of a payment of around $1 billion due Jan.
1.
The U.S. Treasury has urged Congress to act quickly to
address the island's debt crisis and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
said last week it is "essential" that Puerto Rico be given
access to a mechanism to restructure its debt.
The legislation - the Puerto Rico Emergency Financial
Stability Act - introduced by Senators Blumenthal, Elizabeth
Warren, Harry Reid and Charles Schumer, is identical to that
introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, the statement said.
On Friday, Pelosi sought to rush a bill aiding Puerto Rico
onto the House floor but was blocked by Republicans, who control
the chamber.
"If Congress waits until a messy and disruptive default has
begun, the price of addressing the crisis - in both dollars and
human suffering of our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico - will be
immense and irreparable," Blumenthal said in the statement.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said last week he had instructed
committees to work with Puerto Rico's government to come up with
a solution to the island's financial problems and said this
should be crafted by the end of March. The House is expected to
hold a Jan. 5 hearing on the U.S. territory's financial
problems.
