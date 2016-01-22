Jan 22 Democratic U.S. senators have drafted a
letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
insisting legislation aimed at solving Puerto Rico's debt crisis
include a mechanism for the island to restructure debt,
according to a draft of the letter seen by Reuters.
A democratic Capitol Hill source said the letter was slated
to be made public on Tuesday, but added that the timing could
change.
Congressional Republicans have pushed bills to bring Puerto
Rico's finances under federal oversight, while Democrats have
said such oversight should be conditioned on allowing the U.S.
commonwealth access to a bankruptcy or debt restructuring law.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and Richard Cowan)