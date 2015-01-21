NEW YORK Jan 21 Rapidly declining liquidity at Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) underscores the fiscal stress faced by the U.S. commonwealth, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said in a note.

The GDB, which finances many of the territory's official functions, said last week that liquidity fell to $1.09 billion as of Dec. 31, compared with $1.55 billion a month earlier.

"The decline to $1.09 billion - $230 million, or 17 percent below what the GDB had projected in October - underscores the growing liquidity pressures that the GDB and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico ... face," Moody's said in the note, which was dated Jan. 20.

Puerto Rico is seeking to raise as much as $2.9 billion in a bond sale this quarter. The government had wanted to complete the sale late last year but faced delays passing a tax increase needed to back the bond. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Leslie Adler)