(Recasts, adds details on economy, legal structure)

July 18 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday cut its credit ratings on $16 billion of Puerto Rico's sales-tax debt, saying the Caribbean island's weak economy will generate softer than expected sales-tax revenue.

The U.S. credit rating agency downgraded Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp's senior sales tax revenue bonds by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2 and the agency's subordinate bonds by two notches to A3 from A1.

The outlook is stable for the $6.8 billion of sales tax bonds and the $9.2 billion of subordinate bonds, Moody's added in a statement.

Puerto Rico's economy faces headwinds, such as the winding down of territorial tax benefits and "exposure to greater global competitive forces," Moody's said.

"The combined result is that the commonwealth's economy is expected to underperform, compared to the U.S. economy," which likely will cause sales tax growth to disappoint, it said.

Smaller increases in tax revenue will cause debt service coverage to decline, Moody's said.

The credit agency said a nother problem on the island is tax evasion with the c ollection rate h istorically a round 60 percent.

"We note that revenue collections have been below initial projections, even though enforcement of the tax has recently improved significantly," the credit agency said.

One strength the debt has is strong legal safeguards, Moody's said. Sales-tax bondholders have first claim on certain sales tax revenues, which are separated from the government's general fund, and there is "a non-impairment covenant by the commonwealth and an effectively closed lien," Moody's said.

There is a risk, however, that the legislature might modify the sales tax to reduce the revenues, though Moody's said recent legislation offers investors some protection.

Puerto Rico has been suffering through an "extended" recession, Moody's said, adding a significant deterioration in the credit strength of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico could cause significant economic dislocation. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Additonal reporting by Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit, and Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Diane Craft)