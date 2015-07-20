NEW YORK, July 20 Standard & Poor's said it cut its rating on Puerto Rico's Public Finance Corporation (PFC) to 'CC' from 'CCC', forecasting that a default when its debt is due Aug. 1 is a 'virtual certainty'.

The PFC on Wednesday failed to transfer $93.7 million to pay the principal and interest on its bonds due Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby)