NEW YORK Aug 20 A bond sale by Puerto Rican
water authority PRASA - which would be the commonwealth's first
in public markets since it defaulted - is not going ahead
Thursday as investors had expected, an investor source in
contact with underwriters said.
According to data company IPREO, the $750 million deal for
the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) was slated
to price on Tuesday. However, investors previously said that it
had been pushed to Thursday.
The investor source said on Thursday that they had been
informed that a decision was made not to go ahead with the issue
today.
Underwriter Bank of America declined comment.
