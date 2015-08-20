(Deletes "source" from headline, as the source for this update
By Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK Aug 20 A bond sale by Puerto Rican
water authority PRASA - which would be the commonwealth's first
in public markets since it defaulted - will not go ahead on
Thursday to give investors more time to analyze bond materials,
a spokeswoman for the commonwealth's Government Development Bank
said.
According to data company IPREO, the $750 million deal for
the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) was slated
to price on Tuesday. However, investors previously said that it
had been pushed to Thursday.
"We are not pricing today in order to provide investors with
the time they need to adequately review and analyze the
materials so they can make the most informed decision about
their potential investment," the spokeswoman said.
Investors were informed on Thursday that a decision had been
made not to ahead with the pricing, an investor source said
earlier.
Underwriter Bank of America declined comment.
The planned PRASA bond sale will follow a failure by Puerto
Rico to make a full payment due on bonds sold by its Public
Finance Corp. The partial payment, on Aug. 1, was considered a
default by creditors and ratings agencies, the first by the U.S.
territory.
All three credit agencies have rated PRASA as junk. Fitch
rated the issue 'CC', Moody's rated PRASA's bonds Caa3 and
Standard & Poor's rated them CCC-.
S&P, which lowered its rating in July, said on Tuesday that
"events could unfold within the next three months that could
expose PRASA to greater restructuring efforts."
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)