By Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK Aug 20 A bond sale by Puerto Rican water authority PRASA - which would be the commonwealth's first in public markets since it defaulted - will not go ahead on Thursday to give investors more time to analyze bond materials, a spokeswoman for the commonwealth's Government Development Bank said.

According to data company IPREO, the $750 million deal for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) was slated to price on Tuesday. However, investors previously said that it had been pushed to Thursday.

"We are not pricing today in order to provide investors with the time they need to adequately review and analyze the materials so they can make the most informed decision about their potential investment," the spokeswoman said.

Investors were informed on Thursday that a decision had been made not to ahead with the pricing, an investor source said earlier.

Underwriter Bank of America declined comment.

The planned PRASA bond sale will follow a failure by Puerto Rico to make a full payment due on bonds sold by its Public Finance Corp. The partial payment, on Aug. 1, was considered a default by creditors and ratings agencies, the first by the U.S. territory.

All three credit agencies have rated PRASA as junk. Fitch rated the issue 'CC', Moody's rated PRASA's bonds Caa3 and Standard & Poor's rated them CCC-.

S&P, which lowered its rating in July, said on Tuesday that "events could unfold within the next three months that could expose PRASA to greater restructuring efforts." (Reporting by Megan Davies and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)