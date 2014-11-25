NEW YORK Nov 25 The Federal Bureau of Investigation has requested documents from Puerto Rico's Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), in an action PRASA described as an "investigation", according to a statement on the authority's website.

"During the day we received a request for documents and information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to a machine-translated version of the statement from PRASA chief executive Alberto Lazaro. "Because this matter is in the investigative process, we will not comment further on the details of the investigation."

The FBI was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)