NEW YORK Nov 25 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation has requested documents from Puerto Rico's
Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), in an action PRASA
described as an "investigation", according to a statement on the
authority's website.
"During the day we received a request for documents and
information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according
to a machine-translated version of the statement from PRASA
chief executive Alberto Lazaro. "Because this matter is in the
investigative process, we will not comment further on the
details of the investigation."
The FBI was not immediately available for comment.
