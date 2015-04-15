NEW YORK, April 15 Puerto Rico's troubled
electric utility, PREPA, confirmed Wednesday that creditors have
given the utility another 15 days leeway under an agreement
aimed at staving off a messy default.
"The creditors' agreement to our forbearance proposal
demonstrates that we are making progress and there is merit to
continuing conversations to find feasible solutions that will
transform PREPA," said Lisa Donahue, chief restructuring officer
of PREPA, in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that creditors were
planning to extend the agreement before it expired later on
Wednesday night.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)