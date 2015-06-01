(Adds source details re forbearance agreement, background)

NEW YORK, June 1 A proposal to turn around Puerto Rican utility PREPA looked on shaky ground on Monday after a financial adviser to its bondholders said some aspects of the proposal were "unworkable," while two sources said some creditors were unwilling to support extending a key agreement.

Debt-ridden PREPA had a deadline to provide creditors with a turnaround plan by Monday and met them earlier on Monday at the Manhattan offices of law firm Cleary Gottleib. The utility had been expected to ask bondholders to take some pain, kicking off what could be heated negotiations over terms.

"The bondholders have received PREPA's plan," said Stephen Spencer, managing director, Houlihan Lokey, who is financial adviser to the PREPA bondholders. "While elements of the plan were positive from our perspective, there were also aspects that were unworkable and will require further negotiation."

Spencer said that overall "we feel the plan provided a basis for this further collaboration, and we remain committed to finding a fair solution for all parties."

One source familiar with creditors' thinking said the restructuring proposal presented by PREPA was widely criticized by stakeholders, and that creditors would now not consider extending the forbearance agreement, which protects PREPA from default during restructuring talks.

A source familiar with the agency's restructuring negotiations also said that some creditors are unlikely to support extending a forbearance agreement that expires on Thursday, June 4.

The PREPA talks are seen as a critical indicator of whether the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges in fixing broken public entities. With Puerto Rico itself facing a June 30 deadline to approve a new budget and under pressure to raise capital, time is running short as it seeks to persuade investors that it can right the ship.

Fixing PREPA is also key in its own right. The island's 3.5 million residents rely on PREPA for electricity. Outdated plants and an inability or unwillingness to collect bills or raise rates have contributed to its troubles.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, Nick Brown and Ed Krudy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)