NEW YORK, April 14 Puerto Rico's power authority
has not agreed with creditors to extend a forbearance agreement
after bondholders sent a proposal late Monday night and without
prior warning, according to the head of PREPA's board on
Tuesday.
"The bondholders' public description of the proposal is
incomplete, leaving out material details," Harry Rodriguez said
in a statement. "No agreement has been reached, and it is
unclear whether the proposal has the support of all of the
forbearing creditors."
A forbearance agreement is a form of payment relief that
stops a creditor from declaring a debtor in default to give it
time to repay delinquent sums.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Grant McCool)