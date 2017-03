NEW YORK Aug 15 Bonds of Puerto Rico's power authority PREPA reached their highest price in nearly two months on Friday, a day after the troubled utility reached a deal with creditors to extend credit lines and develop a plan to restructure the business.

PREPA bonds due in 2035 with 5.25 percent coupon traded up 6 cents at average price of 53 cents on the dollar and yield of 11.063 percent. The bonds traded at their highest level since June 18. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)