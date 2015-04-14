(Recasts, adds bondholder views, PREPA statement)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, April 14 Negotiations between Puerto
Rico's troubled electric power authority and a group of its
creditors turned into a testy public exchange on Tuesday as an
agreement to prevent a possible messy default by Wednesday's
deadline proved illusive.
The public dispute, highly unusual in restructuring
negotiations that are normally conducted behind closed doors,
shows how difficult talks have become as the sides attempt to
resolve the fate of over $9 billion in debt.
Lisa Donahue, the utility's chief restructuring officer,
told a Puerto Rico Senate hearing on Tuesday that a $2 billion
bondholder plan to restructure the utility, PREPA, contained
overly "aggressive" elements that are unlikely to work.
Donahue's testimony came shortly after PREPA's forbearing
bondholders, a group led by Franklin Advisers and
OppenheimerFunds, offered to extend a forbearance agreement for
another 30 days after a previous 15-day extension was reached on
March 31.
The forbearance agreement, which stops creditors from
calling defaults during restructuring talks, expires on
Wednesday.
PREPA's board said late on Tuesday it had still not agreed
to the extension and that creditors had sent the extension
proposal at 10 p.m. on Monday and released it publicly on
Tuesday morning without notice.
"The bondholders' public description of the proposal is
incomplete, leaving out material details," the president of
PREPA's board, Harry Rodriguez, said in a statement. "No
agreement has been reached, and it is unclear whether the
proposal has the support of all of the forbearing creditors."
Donahue said demands that creditors be paid in full and on
time were unlikely to work as a starting point for negotiations,
although that may be a possible outcome. She also said certain
cost estimates were too low and that the plan forecasts an
unlikely increase in demand.
"There are elements of the plan that can't work," Donahue
told the Senate hearing. "I am disappointed the plan was made
public before we had a chance to vet it."
Negotiations became public after creditors released their
restructuring plan earlier this month in a step that appeared to
be aimed and putting pressure on PREPA to reach an agreement.
Donahue's position is becoming increasingly difficult. In
addition to having to contend with rebellious bondholders, she
faced criticism during her Senate hearing from politicians who
questioned the cost of restructuring, a lack of disclosure, and
her experience of restructuring public utilities.
Creditors said their offer to extend the agreement included
a commitment to continue working on a capital investment and
rate plan, a timeline for further action, and third party review
with an opportunity for public review.
A source close to the forbearing creditors acknowledged
relations with PREPA are frosty but said extending the agreement
was the best option. The person said Donahue's apparent
rejection of the notion that bondholders be paid in full and on
time as a starting point for any plan had come as a surprise
given her previous statements.
Failing an extension, bondholders could seek remedies,
including eventually seeking a court-appointed receiver. While
most bondholders might not find that option appealing given the
destabilizing effect it could have on municipal bond markets,
the chances of a "renegade" group of bondholders doing that
would increase, the person said.
Still, Donahue said she is "optimistic" an agreement can be
reached with the creditors. She said that PREPA has committed to
responding formally to the restructuring plan by April 24 and
would deliver a more comprehensive plan by June 1.
(Additional Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Gunna Dickson)