SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Dec 15 Restructuring
experts will present different scenarios to overhaul Puerto
Rico's troubled electric power authority, PREPA, to creditors on
Monday, but will stop short of recommending job cuts, the
president of PREPA's board said in a statement.
The plan, which will not be made public, was prepared by
Lisa Donahue, of consulting firm Alix Partners, who is acting as
chief restructuring officer for PREPA, as part of an agreement
with creditors not to accelerate claims on around $9 billion of
debt while PREPA comes up with ways to turn around its
struggling operations.
"Because this draft is covered by the confidentiality
agreements between PREPA and its creditors, we cannot comment
about its contents," PREPA President Harry Rodriguez said.
"Later, we will continue offering a progress report on the
restructuring efforts."
El Nuevo Dia, a Spanish-language daily in Puerto Rico
reported that Donahue was meeting with bondholders in New York.
Alix Partners declined to comment.
PREPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
PREPA relies on oil to produce power, making electricity
costs in Puerto Rico about twice the average of the mainland
United States. PREPA is widely expected to restructure its debt
next year after the Puerto Rican government said it wanted the
utility to be self sufficient.
Analysts have said that any restructuring would need to
involve converting PREPA's generators to liquefied natural gas,
possibly privatizing some power plants, and reducing the size of
the workforce.
Trading in PREPA's bonds was mixed. Bonds maturing in 2042
and carrying a 5 percent coupon traded at an average price of
49.125 cents on the dollar on Monday, down from
49.209 cents the previous trading day.
Puerto Rico's general obligation bonds also traded lower.
Benchmark GO bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent
coupon traded at an average price of 84.657
cents on the dollar. The average price fell below 85 cents for
the first time since July.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Writing by Megan Davies and
Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler)