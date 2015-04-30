(Corrects expiration date of agreement in fourth paragraph)

By Edward Krudy and Megan Davies

April 29 Bondholders in Puerto Rico's electric power authority PREPA have offered to give the troubled utility another 30 days to work toward resolving its debt crisis, according to a source close to the bondholders.

The bondholders, who hold much of PREPA's more than $8 billion in bond debt, would extend the terms of a forbearance agreement they entered into with PREPA in August. That is set to expire on Thursday.

The extension was requested by PREPA, the source said, who did not want to be identified because the discussions were private. PREPA did not return a request for comment.

The source said that although bondholders, who represent about 40 percent of PREPA's debt, had agreed to the extension it was unclear if bond insurers and other creditors would agree. The latest extension, if it goes ahead, would be the third since the original agreement expired on March 31. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)