NEW YORK, April 30 Puerto Rico's electric power
authority, PREPA, struggling with $9 billion of debt, won
agreement from creditors to extend a forbearance agreement by 35
days, according to statements by a key bondholder faction and
PREPA.
Under the new agreement, which expires on June 4, PREPA has
agreed to a June 1 deadline to provide creditors with a debt
restructuring plan, said the group, which represents 40 percent
of all PREPA bondholders.
"During the new forbearance period, PREPA will have the
opportunity to provide information to its creditors and meet on
a timely basis to discuss all the elements of a plan that will
improve PREPA," said the group, led by Franklin Advisers and
OppenheimerFunds.
As part of the extension, PREPA has agreed to facilitate a
meeting between business consultants Navigant and the forbearing
creditors' advisers by May 11 to discuss rate structuring, it
said in a statement.
The utility has also engaged investment bank Goldman Sachs
as a potential underwriter to structure a potential financing
transaction, it said.
The forbearance agreement stops creditors from calling
defaults during broader debt restructuring talks at PREPA, whose
inefficient plants and bill collection problems are contributing
to financial distress.
The Oppenheimer bondholder group last month proposed a $2
billion backstop commitment to modernize PREPA's fleet, but
PREPA's chief restructuring officer, Lisa Donahue, said she was
still analyzing the agency's finances and would offer her own
proposal later.
"The creditors' agreement to an extended forbearance
demonstrates that we are making progress and working together to
find workable solutions for all stakeholders," Donahue said in
the statement.
Solving PREPA's problems is key to repairing the economic
picture in Puerto Rico, which has some $73 billion in total
debt. Restructuring talks at PREPA have become strained of late,
in part because the slide in oil and natural gas prices has
emboldened bondholders to resist cuts to their debt.
Creditors have also voiced concerns that a big haircut at
PREPA would set a precedent for similar tactics at other Puerto
Rican agencies where financial reckonings may be in the offing.
Some Puerto Rican lawmakers have lent support to lobbying
efforts in Washington to allow Puerto Rican agencies like PREPA
to file for U.S. bankruptcy. The commonwealth's top finance
officials have said its government could shut down in three
months because of a looming liquidity crisis.
