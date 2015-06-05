(Adds information from sources, background)

By Megan Davies and Nick Brown

NEW YORK, June 4 Debt-ridden Puerto Rican utility PREPA was looking more likely to be able to reach agreement on extending a key creditor agreement, sources familiar with the talks said on Thursday, a move that would give PREPA breathing room to continue to work on a turnaround plan.

The forbearance agreement protects the utility from default while a fix is sought. PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, is facing a July 1 $400 million payment to bondholders. Credit agency Moody's expects the utility to default on that payment. If the forbearance, which expires Thursday, is not extended, PREPA could be vulnerable to lawsuits from creditors.

One source was "optimistic" that an extension deal could be reached, while two other sources said some opponents were relaxing their position.

PREPA was not expected to release a statement until at least Friday, two of the sources said.

An extension, if agreed, is expected to run for two weeks in order to allow for negotiations to continue over a turnaround plan for PREPA, those two sources said.

The PREPA talks are seen as a critical forerunner of whether the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges in fixing broken public entities. With Puerto Rico itself facing a June 30 deadline to approve a new budget and under pressure to raise capital, time is running short as it seeks to persuade investors that it can right the ship.

PREPA was not immediately available for comment.

The optimism represents a reversal from earlier in the week, when some creditors opposed an extension after PREPA released its turnaround plan, which indicated the need to seek concessions on the debt terms.

The turnaround plan, aimed at making PREPA's business more sustainable, requires investment of at least $2.3 billion and seeks a "restructuring" with creditors by June 30.

Creditors have been skeptical about the proposal, with one bondholder representative on Monday calling parts of the plan "unworkable."

Creditors can have competing interests during a restructuring. Risk-minded hedge funds that buy debt at discounts may cut deals that net them profits. Insurers that guarantee the debt can be more motivated to enforce contractual terms.

One of the sources suggested that cooler heads had prevailed within the key opposition group - some of the bond insurers - in the wake of PREPA saying it was more willing to negotiate. The other suggested PREPA may have altered the proposal more favorably to creditors.

