NEW YORK, June 18 Bondholders of Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility PREPA have offered to extend a creditor agreement due to expire on Thursday, to the end of June, a source familiar with the bondholders said.

Talks to restructure the utility remain underway, the source said. At least 60 percent of creditors are needed to approve an extension. Bondholders account for around 40 percent.

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)