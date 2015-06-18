(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK, June 18 Bondholders of Puerto Rico's struggling electric power utility PREPA have offered to extend a creditor agreement to the end of this month, allowing crucial restructuring talks to continue, a source familiar with the bondholders said on Thursday.

The forbearance agreement, which protects the debt-ridden utility from default while it seeks a fix, has already been extended multiple times and had been scheduled to expire on Thursday. At least 60 percent of creditors are needed to approve an extension. Bondholders account for around 40 percent.

PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, has a June 30 deadline by which to reach a restructuring deal with creditors.

It has proposed a plan to make its business more sustainable, requiring investment of at least $2.3 billion.

According to PREPA's plans, its long-term prospects depend upon converting a largely oil-fired generation fleet to natural gas, lowering operating costs, improving collections and increasing efficiencies, while also keeping electricity rates at the lowest possible levels to help spur economic growth.

Creditors have been skeptical about the proposal, with one bondholder representative on Monday calling parts of the plan "unworkable."

The utility faces a $400 million payment on July 1 to bondholders. Several people close to the restructuring negotiations have said they are keenly focused on that July 1 date. Credit ratings agency Moody's has said it expects the utility to default on that payment.