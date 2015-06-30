UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 30 Puerto Rico's struggling utility PREPA and its creditors are close to a deal to avoid a possible default on a bond payment of around $400 million due Wednesday, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.
PREPA's payment would likely be partly financed by the insurers who back the bonds, the sources said.
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February