BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
NEW YORK, July 20 Puerto Rico's power authority, PREPA, is to make payments of $5 million into a special redemption fund at certain points this year with the remaining principal paid on Dec 15, to repay a bond offering of around $130 million, according to a filing on Monday.
PREPA avoided default on July 1 by making a $415 million bond payment partly financed by insurers that backed the bonds. As part of the deal, bond insurers agreed to buy $128 million of bonds, proceeds of which would replenish a portion of PREPA's operating funds used to make the principal and interest payment.
PREPA is scheduled to make a payment of $5 million on the first business day of July, Aug., Sept., Oct., and Nov. of this year with the remainder on Dec. 15.
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption