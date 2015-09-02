SAN JUAN, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's public utility PREPA and a key bondholder group have reached the framework of a debt restructuring deal that would include a repayment reduction, or haircut, of up to 15 percent for bondholders, two people close to the talks said.

The deal, which would securitize PREPA's debt with an eye toward trying to raise its credit rating, had not been officially signed and could still fall apart. But sides were verbally committed to it on Tuesday evening, ahead of a midnight deadline to try to forge a restructuring pact, said the people, who declined to be named because talks are private. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)