SAN JUAN, Sept 1

By Nick Brown

SAN JUAN, Sept 1 Puerto Rico's public utility PREPA and a key bondholder group have reached the framework of a debt restructuring deal that would include a repayment reduction, or a so-called haircut, of up to 15 percent for bondholders, three people close to the talks said.

The deal, under which PREPA would issue new, securitized debt, likely with a higher credit rating, had not been officially signed and could still fall apart. But parties were verbally committed to it on Tuesday night, ahead of a midnight deadline to try to forge a restructuring pact, according to the people, who declined to be named because talks remain private.

PREPA, buckling under $9 billion in total debt, has been trying to negotiate a restructuring with a so-called ad hoc group of its bondholders for about a year. A consensual deal at PREPA, seen as a microcosm of Puerto Rico's broader fiscal troubles, could generate momentum to help the island sort out its $72 billion debt load.

Under a forbearance agreement with creditors, PREPA was safe from lawsuits as sides negotiated. Creditors could terminate the deal if a restructuring pact was not reached by midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

As late as about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a source told Reuters sides were still apart on key issues, and litigation could ensue. But PREPA and the ad hoc group bridged gaps with hours to spare, and sides will attempt to memorialize the deal in the form of a formal restructuring plan within a few weeks, said one of the people close to the matter.

A spokeswoman for PREPA did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The ad hoc group represents 40 percent of PREPA's bondholders, and is composed of investors such as Franklin Advisers and hedge funds including BlueMountain Capital. Roughly $8 billion of PREPA's total $9 billion in debt is held by bondholders.

It is unclear how a restructuring agreement with the ad hoc group would impact other creditors who signed the forbearance agreement, namely bond insurers such as NPFG and Assured Guaranty.

It was not known on Tuesday whether they planned to sign onto the deal, though reaching an agreement with the insurers is likely to be much easier with key bondholders having attained an accord.

Creditors had been vehement that they would not accept a haircut. But the deal, in essence, allows them to take a cut in exchange for a better-rated security issued by an entity seen as "bankruptcy-remote," one of the people said.

The bondholders would trade in existing bonds for new ones issued by a special purpose vehicle, with a stream of PREPA revenues being dedicated to that entity to service the debt, the person said.

Fixing PREPA is seen as a critical forerunner of whether the U.S. territory can overcome political and other challenges in fixing broken public entities.

Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla shocked investors in June when he said the island's debt, totaling $72 billion, was unpayable and required restructuring. The U.S. territory is due to complete a fiscal reform plan by Sept. 8 - a delay from the original date of Aug. 30, which the government said was due to Tropical Storm Erika.