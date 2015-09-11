By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Puerto Rico electric
power utility PREPA on Thursday asked for expressions of
interest from private-sector companies to help modernize
facilities and build new generation capacity in a bid to
revitalize the economically troubled power provider.
The request comes a week after PREPA agreed with bondholders
to reduce its $9 billion in debt in a deal that would see
creditors swap their bonds for new notes and receive 85 percent
of their existing bond claims.
PREPA called the request for expressions of interest (REOI),
which are due by Oct. 26, a key part of its recovery plan.
"We believe this REOI will provide a fair opportunity for
the private sector to present ideas and project suggestions to
move PREPA forward on its path to recovery," said Javier
Quintana, executive director of PREPA.
Last month PREPA, which produces and distributes practically
all the electric power used in Puerto Rico, entered into two new
fuel supply contracts, arrangements it said would lead to
substantial savings.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)