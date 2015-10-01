Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Oct 1 Puerto Rico's electric power authority PREPA is expected to extend a creditor agreement expiring at the end of day Thursday with a bondholder group, to allow debt restructuring negotiations with bond insurers to continue, a source familiar with the bondholders said on Thursday.
PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group and its lenders to reduce its $9 billion debt. It has not yet reached a deal with the insurers of those bonds.
It also agreed in September to an extension of a forbearance agreement - which bars creditors from calling defaults and filing lawsuits - with the bondholders and lenders to Oct. 1. That deadline is expected to be extended to Oct. 15, the source said, although it was not certain the extension would go through. (Reporting by Megan Davies)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, April 6 German billionaire Dietmar Hopp is preparing to put medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann on the block as he reshuffles his portfolio, three people close to the matter said.
NEW YORK, April 6 A spike in first-quarter US syndicated loan refinancing activity helped to sharply boost underwriting fees for arranging banks, even though the deals typically pay lower fees than new loans, according to Freeman Consulting Services.