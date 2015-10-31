Oct 30 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power utility,
PREPA, has again extended forbearance agreements with
bondholders and lenders that will allow it to keep negotiating a
restructuring deal with other creditors, it said on Friday.
PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, said in a
statement it extended through Nov. 3 an agreement that was to
expire Friday night, to finalize its agreements with the
forbearing creditors and continue discussions with its monoline
bond insurers.
The lenders and bondholders who signed the extension have
already agreed to a restructuring deal with PREPA, but the
agency needs the support of bond insurers like Assured Guaranty
and MBIA's National Public Finance Guarantee for the deal to
work.
PREPA said it will use the extra four-day window to try to
nail down terms with the insurers, who are not parties to the
forbearance agreement and could potentially sue PREPA or push
for a financial receiver.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ismail
Shakil in Bengaluru)