SAN JUAN Nov 4 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla on Wednesday introduced legislation aimed at
overhauling the island's power authority, PREPA, and
facilitating a debt restructuring that would reduce its more
than $8 billion debt burden.
The bill, if passed, would formalize the securitization
mechanisms embedded in a deal reached last month between the
Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and some of its
creditors, namely by providing for the issuance of new bonds and
creating a dedicated line item that would be included in
customers' bills.
Bondholders and lenders of PREPA agreed last month to a
15-percent reduction in payments on their outstanding debt in
exchange for new bonds with better terms. Meanwhile, the
authority is continuing to negotiate a restructuring with bond
insurers.
The bill also addresses demands made by creditors during
negotiations. For example, it proposes more flexibility for
PREPA to collect late customer fees, an attempt to remedy high
delinquency rates.
"If approved, the utility would have the necessary tools to
overcome a budget deficit that has been accumulating for
decades, and convert into a sustainable, world-class entity,"
Jesus Manuel Ortiz, Padilla's government affairs secretary, told
reporters on Wednesday.
The bill must be passed by Nov. 15, the end of Puerto Rico's
legislative session, unless the governor calls a special
session.
If the bill passes in its current form, government officials
would be removed from PREPA's board. Creditors have long sought
to remove political influence from PREPA's governance.
The bill would also allow PREPA to invest in public-private
partnerships to modernize its infrastructure.
Javier Quintana Mendez, PREPA's executive director, said in
a statement that the legislation would allow PREPA to "realize
the debt relief and savings offered by the creditor compromises
and make the changes and investments needed" to make PREPA a
stable agency.
While creditors have demanded that PREPA raise its rates on
customers, the bill does not impose any rate changes, Ortiz
said.
Creditors are likely to continue urging that PREPA impose
rate increases itself.
The bill does not include any labor reform, Ortiz added,
though labor changes could arise out of PREPA's negotiations
with creditors.
"We know there are some agreements being worked on between
the utility and the creditors, and we have to wait to see what
comes out of this process," Ortiz said.
