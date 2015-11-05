NEW YORK, Nov 5 Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA has formalized restructuring deals it agreed with bondholders and lenders in September, although it is still negotiating with bond insurers who have been holding out on striking a similar deal, it said on Thursday. Reducing PREPA's more than $8 billion in debt has been seen as a critical test for the U.S. territory as it tries to forge a broader restructuring of $72 billion in total debt. PREPA in September agreed to deals with the bondholder group and its lenders for those creditors to take a 15 percent reduction on their principal. The utility faced a deadline on Thursday to enter into the formal deal, which it called a "Restructuring Support Agreement", as a forbearance agreement with bondholders and lenders that protected it from lawsuits was set to expire. That forbearance agreement had already been extended multiple times. "We are pleased to be able to make official what we believe is a reasonable deal with substantial concessions from bondholders that will significantly benefit the people of Puerto Rico," said Stephen Spencer of Houlihan Lokey, PREPA Bondholder Group's financial advisor. The deal must be executed by June 30 2016 and is contingent on PREPA coming to an agreement with the bond insurers, the bondholder group said. PREPA said it continued to negotiate with those insurers "with the goal of reaching an agreement on a consensual recovery plan among all of its major financial stakeholders." (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Andrew Hay)