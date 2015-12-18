UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Dec 18 Puerto Rico's indebted utility PREPA said on Friday it had extended to Tuesday a credit agreement to allow talks to continue with its bond insurers and supporting creditors.
PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, said earlier on Friday that it had extended the deadline for the restructuring support agreement, which expired Thursday, by one day.
PREPA has a tentative agreement with its bond insurers on a restructuring of its debt, two sources familiar with negotiations said earlier, but the deal is not official.
(Reporting by Megan Davies)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February