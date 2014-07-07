July 7 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or
PREPA, on Monday said the lenders providing it revolving lines
of credit have agreed not to exercise their rights to seek
certain remedies following a series of ratings downgrades and
other recent events that have raised concern about PREPA's
financial condition.
Under the agreement with the creditors, PREPA is permitted
to delay certain payments currently due until July 31.
PREPA said it will use that period to continue talks with
creditors and evaluate alternatives to improve its financial
condition. During that period, all payments owed to employees
and suppliers will continue as normal.
Prices on PREPA's 5.25 percent bonds due July 2040
<74526QVX7=MSRB > weakened to less than 37 cents on the dollar
from Thursday's closing price of 40 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting By Dan Burns)