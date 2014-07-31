BRIEF-Epsilon reports rights offering
* Epsilon Energy Ltd says expected that approximately C$25 million will be raised under rights offering
NEW YORK, July 31 Lenders who provide Puerto Rico's electric power authority with lines of credit agree to extend a payment deadline until Aug. 14, giving the troubled authority time to consider more financing options, the authority known as PREPA said on Thursday.
PREPA also said it is in talks with creditors and insurers of more than 60 percent of its debt regarding obtaining near-term liquidity. PREPA uses the credit lines to fund operations such as oil purchases for its generators.
"This latest show of support from our bondholders, bond insurers and lenders provides us with additional time to evaluate all available options to ensure we are reaching the best possible outcome for our employees, customers, creditors and suppliers," said Juan F. Alicea Flores, Executive Director for PREPA. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 15 Kuwait's foreign trade surplus expanded 57 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter after oil and gas prices partially rebounded, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday. KUWAIT FOREIGN TRADE Q4/16 Q3/16 Q4/15 (in mln dinars) Exports 4,118 3,622 3,471 Imports 2,424 2,239 2,390 Balance 1,693 1,383 1,082 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change i
LONDON, March 15 British finance minister Philip Hammond announced a tax policy U-turn on Wednesday as he scrapped a planned rise in an employment levy announced in a budget just a week ago, giving in to criticism that the hike breached his party election promises.