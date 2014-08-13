(Corrects paragraph 2 to U.S. commonwealth instead of country)
Aug 13 Puerto Rico's electric power authority
PREPA is likely to receive an extension of vital lines of credit
it uses to buy oil, a financial industry executive familiar with
the situation said, giving breathing space to the island's
debt-stricken utility.
The U.S. commonwealth's restructuring experts and its
Government Development Bank (GDB) are in talks with banks to
extend PREPA's loans of $671 million to March 2015, with an
option to shorten the extension to the year end, said the
source, who is in contact with the negotiating parties.
Another option would be another short term extension similar
to a recent two-week reprieve, said the source, who declined to
be identified because the discussions are confidential. Talks
are continuing and still may fail to produce a deal.
PREPA faces a deadline of Thursday to the loans to Citigroup
and Scotiabank.
The banks will also name a chief restructuring officer with
the remit to develop a restructuring plan by March, the source
said.
Citi declined comment. PREPA and Scotiabank were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Edward Krudy and
Megan Davies, editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)