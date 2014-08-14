Aug 14 Puerto Rico's electric power authority
PREPA on Thursday received an extension of vital lines of credit
which it uses to buy oil and agreed with bondholders to develop
a restructuring plan to revive the debt-stricken utility.
PREPA, with around $9 billion of debt, is widely viewed to
be in the weakest condition of Puerto Rico's highway, water and
electricity agencies. A restructuring of its debt, moving to
cheaper fuel and cutting jobs are seen as vital to its
longer-term health.
Under the terms of Thursday's deal, PREPA must deliver a
full debt restructuring plan by March 2, it said in a statement.
PREPA was on the hook for $146 million from Citigroup Inc
and $525 million from a consortium led by Scotiabank
. PREPA had already gained a two-week extension to the
credit lines that expired on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ed Krudy, Luciana Lopez and Megan Davies, editing
by G Crosse)