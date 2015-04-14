NEW YORK, April 14 A bondholder group in Puerto
Rico's troubled power utility PREPA has offered to extend a
forbearance agreement by another 30 days, a spokesman for the
group said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The offer includes a mutual commitment to continue working
together with PREPA on the refinement of a capital investment
and rate plan for PREPA, a timeline for PREPA's professionals
agreeing to a work production plan, and third party review of
the work plan," the statement said.
The agreement is set to expire on Wednesday. PREPA did not
immediately return a request for comment.
