NEW YORK, April 14 A bondholder group in Puerto Rico's troubled power utility PREPA has offered to extend a forbearance agreement by another 30 days, a spokesman for the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The offer includes a mutual commitment to continue working together with PREPA on the refinement of a capital investment and rate plan for PREPA, a timeline for PREPA's professionals agreeing to a work production plan, and third party review of the work plan," the statement said.

The agreement is set to expire on Wednesday. PREPA did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)